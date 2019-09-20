Former Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President Dan Meyer to Receive CACCE Lifetime Achievement Award

Published Friday, September 20, 2019 at 12:41 pm

Former Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Dan Meyer has been selected by the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE) to receive its Lifetime Achievement Award. The ceremony will take place during an awards luncheon at the CACCE Annual Management Conference October 3rd, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Meyer served as President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce from September 2004 until his retirement in August 2016. After arriving in Boone in 1989 to work for Appalachian Brian Estates, he quickly became a Chamber board member and twice served as Chair of the Board of Directors. Meyer was recognized as N.C. Chamber Executive of the Year by CACCE in October 2015. Upon his retirement, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce initiated the Dan Meyer Partnership Award, which recognizes a community leader or business for their efforts to bring multiple parties together for a common cause.

“I am very honored to receive this award. It brings back so many great memories of working with the business community in the High Country, the accomplishments we were able to achieve, and the friendships that were made along the way,” said Meyer. “I am excited for the future of the Chamber, thanks to the current staff in place, and I’m also excited to continue to have a voice in shaping the community through my involvement as a member of the Watauga County Economic Development Commission. Boone is a special place and Pam and I have certainly enjoyed being involved in this wonderful community.”

During Meyer’s tenure, he worked to grow the Watauga Leadership Challenge, which serves as the Chamber’s community leadership development program, graduating over 200 participants from a constantly evolving course design. He instituted a Town/Gown committee that prioritized building stronger relationships with Appalachian State University and Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute. Meyer brought the local Tourism Development Authorities together with the Regional Visitor’s Center to ensure all parties were efficiently advancing common interests when marketing to external audiences. He also found connections between local businesses and government support agencies, such as JobLink and the SBTDC, and helped to improve the business environment by pushing for further staffing and funding assistance.

“Dan Meyer has a legacy in the High Country that is unmatched. This award shows just how well his work was respected and appreciated by his peers in our two-state Chamber community,” said David Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “To this day, Dan remains an advocate for our work, a trusted advisor when we need one, but has given us space and respect to take the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce in new directions. His involvement and contributions to our community could have granted him a mouthpiece for life, yet today he thrives in seeing the successes he helped shepherd become the foundation of tomorrow’s ideas.”

“I have known Dan personally and professionally since he and Pam moved to Boone. He has consistently exhibited integrity, foresight and wisdom throughout his career,” said Joedy Eller, Executive Vice President & Chief Banking Officer at LifeStore Bank. “Dan has devoted much of his life striving for a better community and for the advancement of local businesses. His contributions have made a positive impact not only today but will in the future as well. The Boone area has benefited greatly because of Dan Meyer.”

CACCE is the premier association for leadership and organization development of Chambers of Commerce in the Carolinas. The organization equips Chamber of Commerce professionals with leadership skills and tools to build innovative Chambers. The membership of CACCE consists of Chamber of Commerce executives and staff, as well as those members of the business community who are directly interested in or allied with Chamber of Commerce work in the Carolinas.

For more information on the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, please contact David Jackson at (828) 264-2225 or by email at [email protected].

