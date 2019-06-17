Former Avery Schools Superintendent Bryan Taylor Hired To Stokes County Post

Published Monday, June 17, 2019 at 3:42 pm

By Tim Gardner

After resigning as Avery County Schools Superintendent, it didn’t take Bryan Taylor long to find a new job as he was hired by another school system only two days later.

Taylor has been named Assistant Superintendent of Stokes County, NC Schools, according to a press release from that school system dated June 13.

Taylor’s start date with Stokes County Schools has not been established, the press release noted. He will replace Tony George in the post.

The Stokes County School System is headquartered in Danbury, NC, approximately 20 miles North of Winston-Salem.

Taylor told the Avery County Board of Education members of his intent to step down as Superintendent during a closed session of its meeting on June 11. Taylor had said that the exact date of his resignation was not set and that he would be available to help the transitional process with the hiring of a new Superintendent.

Taylor was named Superintendent by the Avery County Board of Education in March 2018. A Mount Airy, NC native, Taylor has more than 25 years of experience working in public education.

Stokes County Schools Superintendent Phillip (Brad) Rice said of Taylor: “Hiring a quality professional like (Bryan) Taylor is a ‘win’ for Stokes County Schools. He has an impeccable reputation and has been an asset to every district he has served. Stokes County is lucky to have someone with the experience and professionalism of Taylor join our team.”

Taylor was unavailable for further comment by phone, but he stated in the press release: “I would like to say thank you to (Brad) Rice and the Stokes County Board of Education for this opportunity. I am very excited about working with Rice and the staff of Stokes County Schools moving forward.”

The Avery Board of Education has not set a timetable to hire Taylor’s replacement.

