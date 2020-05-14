For the Summer, Hunger and Health Coalition Announces “Plant a Row For the Hungry”

Published Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 10:19 am

An Exciting Program For Gardeners to Give Back to Their Community

Are you looking for a fun and easy way to give back to your community? With Spring finally here, the Hunger and Health Coalition of Boone has announced an exciting new program that allows local farmers, experienced gardeners, and first-time planters the opportunity to give back to our community through a simple act: Planting A Row for the Hungry.

How Plant a Row for the Hungry Works

How Plant a Row for the Hungry works is simple: participants plant an extra row of fruits or vegetables, like beans, potatoes, or greens, and after harvest donate their fresh produce to the Hunger and Health Coalition. All donations are tax deductible, and can either be dropped off at our location at 141 Health Center Drive, Boone or picked up by our volunteers at your home!

Giving Back to Our Community

Now more than ever, our struggling neighbors are lacking in fresh, healthy food for themselves and their families. By singing up for Plant a Row at hungerandhealthcoalition.com/plantarow you can be a part in making a difference in our community, one planted seed at a time.

Visit our website at hungerandhealthcoalition.com/plantarow to learn more!