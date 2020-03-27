Food Pantries and Organizations Pulling Together to Offer Meals and Food Boxes to Those in Need

Published Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11:10 am

Volunteers from churches and organizations across Watauga County have come together in some very uncertain times to help provide food resources to children and families that need it the most. With many people losing their jobs or having their hours cut back, being able to provide food for their households is a concern among many in the High Country.

There are a number of groups willing to lend a helping hand. Anyone who wishes to help with food, financial donations, or volunteering can contact Health and Hunger Coalition, Hospitality House, Greenway Baptist Church Food Pantry, or Casting Bread Food Pantry through Faithbridge United Methodist Church among others.

Here is a list of locations and the food services they are providing:

Children’s Council

Free diaper bank on Wednesdays from 8:30-4:30. For Watauga County residents, they will have diapers, wipes, and formula. School Take and Go Meals Lunch and a packed breakfast for the next day will be served at Bethel, Mabel, Green Valley, Valle Crucis, and Watauga High schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each of the days that schools are closed for students.

Dinner and breakfast for the next day will be served at Hardin Park School and Brushy Fork Baptist Church, located at 3915 Highway 421 North in Vilas, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each of the days school is closed for students. All children under the age of 18 may get free meals at these sites regardless of where they live or attend school in Watauga County. Meals will be similar to what students receive from a normal school lunch/breakfast and will include items like sandwiches, vegetables and salads along with milk fruit and juice. Food Agencies/Resources Blowing Rock C.A.R.E.S., Rumple Memorial, 1218 Main St., Blowing Rock, NC – Food Pantry. Mondays 9 am – 12 noon., Fridays 4-6 pm

Boone United Methodist Church To-go meals and food boxes. Thursdays, 5:00-6:30 pm.

Casting Bread (Faithbridge, 194 Aho Rd., Blowing Rock, NC 28605) – Hot lunch. To-go boxes. Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 am – 1 pm. Families can come every day. The Food Pantry is open Thursdays, 10:30 am – 3 pm. Drive-thru. Families can get food boxes twice a month.

FARM Cafe – Grab and go meals – for anyone, adults or children – 11 am to 2 pm, Monday – Friday. Donations accepted.

Greenway Baptist Church, 880 Greenway Rd., Boone NC – Food boxes. Open Thursday 10 am – 2:30 pm.

Health and Hunger Coalition – Monday thru Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Curb-side service. Fresh produce and other perishables and to-go meals once a week. Families can get food boxes twice a month.

Hospitality House – Meals served three times a day (6:30-8:30 am, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm, 5:30-6:30 pm). Food pantry is open 7 days a week (9 am – 11 am and 1 pm – 4 pm). May pick up twice a month

Western Watauga Food Outreach – Our regular Thursdays 4-6 pm food bag distribution is moving from Community Center to Henson’s Chapel UMC located at 120 Henson Hollar Rd, Vilas, NC 28692. As a precautionary measure, we will be distributing only as a drive-through. Enter in the drive of the house next to the church and circle around to the back of the church. Weekly bags are available as long as we can during the virus. Hot meal dinners have been discontinued until further notice.