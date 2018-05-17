Flash Flood Watch Issued as More Rain Expected in the High Country Thursday and Friday

Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 10:44 am

By Nathan Ham

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany and Wilkes counties until 8 p.m. Friday evening. Avery County is also under a Flash Flood Watch until 8 a.m. Friday morning.

After a soaking rainfall for most of the High Country on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday look to have the same amount of rainfall in the forecast. According to the National Weather Service, another two to four inches of rain could fall over the next two days.

The forecast from Ray’s Weather Center for Boone looks like similar weather for Thursday and Friday with good chances of rain on both days. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the foreseeable future as temperatures warm up into the upper 70s on Sunday and early next week.

Taking a look back at this time last year, weather was much the same with a little over 4 inches of rain falling during the week with temperatures a little warmer then, reaching 79 degrees for a high twice, one day of 78 degrees and two days of 76 degrees.

Rainfall totals from Wednesday

Seven Devils – 2.54 inches

Sugar Mountain – 2.38 inches

Linville – 2.22 inches

Jefferson – 1.89 inches

Warrensville – 1.84 inches

Deep Gap – 1.79 inches

Valle Crucis – 1.71 inches

Phillips Gap – 1.59 inches

West Jefferson – 1.57 inches

Banner Elk – 1.37 inches

Newland – 1.24 inches

Blowing Rock – 1.23 inches

Boone – 1.10 inches

