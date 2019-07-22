Five Story Mixed-Use Student Apartment Complex Proposed on Shadowline Drive

Published Monday, July 22, 2019 at 3:20 pm

By Nathan Ham

A Murfreesboro, Tennessee company has filed an application with the Town of Boone to construct a mixed-use student-housing complex on Shadowline Drive.

According to the permit application provided by the Town of Boone Planning & Inspections Department, the 7.8 acres of land located at 241 Shadowline Drive is the proposed home to a $35,292,000 project that would include a five-story student apartment complex. The project description included 174 residential units, 345 car spaces and 84 bike parking spaces along with an entry lobby for commercial space, a residential lobby for apartment renters and “exterior amenity spaces.”

The land used to be the home to a manufacturing facility that closed down. The land has been empty for almost three years since the building that remained on the lot was bulldozed in October of 2016.

Project information presented to the planning department anticipates the total square footage of the building to be 275,209 square feet with 260,359 square feet denoted as heated area. The unheated portion is 14,850 square feet.

Martin Ing of Murfreesboro, Tennessee is listed as the property owner under the LLC of Shadowline Student Property. Chad Davenport of Southern Building Group, Inc. also in Murfreesboro is listed as the permit applicant.

As of Friday, July 19, the permit has not been approved or denied.

