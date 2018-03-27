First Week of Spring is in the Books; Boone Received Over Six Inches of Snow

Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 9:42 am

By Nathan Ham

Spring rolled into the High Country last week, bringing snow, sleet and freezing rain to all parts of the area, leaving a little over six inches of snow in Boone.

Other areas, such as Sugar Mountain and Beech Mountain, received upwards of eight inches of snow during the off-and-on winter precipitation last week.

Saturday’s wintry mix forced the postponement of several events in Boone, including the High Country Grizzlies game and the Banff Film Festival. Saturday’s events for the Banff Film Festival have been rescheduled for Tuesday evening. There has been no announcement from the Grizzlies about rescheduling their game.

Last year on the first day of spring, the high temperature in Boone reached 59 degrees with highs later in the week reaching 63 degrees and 65 degrees during the first weekend of spring. This year was quite the opposite with high temperature on the first day of spring reaching 42 degrees, temperatures not getting out of the 30’s on Saturday and barely reaching 40 degrees on Sunday.

Looking ahead to the weather this week, temperatures climb to a much more spring-like feel. High temperatures will be in the 60’s on both Wednesday and Thursday before falling into the 50’s for the weekend. For those that are ready to see winter weather end, it appears that you are in the clear, at least for the next week.

See the updated weather forecast for Boone and surrounding areas at Ray’s Weather Center.

