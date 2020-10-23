First Seven Days of Early Voting Brings Out Over 12,000 Watauga County Voters

Published Friday, October 23, 2020 at 12:59 pm

By Nathan Ham

Through the first week of early voting in Watauga County, a total of 12,471 registered voters have already made their ballots official for the upcoming 2020 Presidential Election.

Mail-in absentee voting has remained a popular source for voting as well. Watauga County has reported 3,873 ballots have been returned through the mail, bringing the total number of ballots cast in the count to 16,341.

As of October 17th, Watauga County had 44,913 registered voters on the rolls. With 16,341 votes already cast, voter turnout stands right now at 36%. Voter turnout in the 2016 presidential race in Watauga County was 65%. Hillary Clinton received 14,138 votes, Donald Trump received 13,697 in that race in Watauga.

At the statewide level, 36.88 percent of all registered voters have already cast their ballots. One-stop early voting ballots in North Carolina are just under 2 million at 1,970,270 and mail-in ballots are 727,631.

Watauga County early voting totals by location

Appalachian State Student Union – 3,450

Watauga County Administration Building – 2,968

Deep Gap – 2,177

Western Watauga Community Center – 1,552

Blowing Rock – 1,464

Foscoe – 860

Early voting in North Carolina will continue through October 31.

Watauga County has six early-voting locations:

Watauga County Administration Building, Commissioners’ Board Room

814 W. King Street, Boone

Appalachian State University, Plemmons Student Union – Blue Ridge Ballroom

263 Locust Street, Boone

Blowing Rock Town Hall

1036 Main Street, Blowing Rock

Deep Gap Fire Department

6583 Old 421 South, Deep Gap

High Country Vacation Homes (Foscoe)

520 Church Road, Boone

Western Watauga Community Center

1081 Old U.S. Highway 421, Sugar Grove

Watauga County early voting hours:

October 15-30: 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

October 17 and October 24: 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

October 31: 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.