Inaugural High Country Walk for Breast Cancer Success, All Proceeds Remain in the High Country

Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 10:30 am

The inaugural High Country Walk for Breast Cancer was held on Saturday in downtown Blowing Rock. The event walk/run was a successful 5K fun event, that was enjoyed by participants from near and far. Students, locals, and travelers united with one another for this fun hope-filled event. Throughout the race everyone was in great spirits, rainy weather aside. The race started at the Mayview Lake and finished at the American Legion Building. All money raised will remain in the High Country to help individuals and families in the local community.

This year’s race had 333 participants, 50 volunteers, and raised approximately $28,500.

Sawyer mentioned, “Some of the activities besides the race included a hula hoop jam, a live band, face painting, Twist the balloon man, a photo booth, and a lot of pink hugs.”

The High Country Breast Cancer Foundation is a local organization that was started by Irene Sawyer. It is a nonprofit, and is entirely volunteer-based. Sawyer, a breast cancer survivor, dreamed of the High Country coming together to bring aid to those fighting breast cancer. Sawyer stated, “When I moved to the High Country two years ago, I witnessed so many businesses and members of the public who supported breast cancer research during October—Breast Cancer Awareness month. My dream is to bring all of the businesses involved in supporting breast cancer awareness together, under one umbrella.” Two years later , the first inaugural run/walk is took place.

“The mission of the High Country Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., is to support breast cancer patients, survivors, and their families in the High Country of North Carolina. Through events such as the High Country Walk/Run for Breast Cancer, we raise funds that are awarded as scholarships to local women and men fighting breast cancer. We are an all-volunteer foundation whose funds remain in the community,” says Irene Sawyer, President of the High Country Breast Cancer Foundation.

The Run Walk is an opportunity for the community to unite in efforts to fight breast cancer. The High Country Breast Cancer Foundation encouraged everyone to attend the event, and as a result had a variety of participants.

The High Country Breast Cancer would like to thank everyone for making the first run walk such a success, and for their participation in the event. Sawyer states, “We are grateful to the Town of Blowing Rock, our sponsors, participants, donors, and our precious, lovely community we call the High Country.”

