First Full Day of Spring Has The Sky Full of Snowflakes and the Ground Covered in White

Published Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 9:58 am

By Nathan Ham

Schools in Watauga, Avery and Ashe counties all canceled school for today with it being an option teacher workday in each of the three counties.

A light snow fell overnight and continues to fall on Wednesday morning. While the storm may not have produced the snow totals that were being forecasted so far, it was still enough to make for some potentially slick conditions in the High Country. Snow showers are expected to continue throughout the day.

This is the 19th day of school missed in Watauga County this year. As of now, there are no plans to have Saturday school this week due to the weather forecast for Friday night and Saturday morning potentially calling for another round of snow showers.

Due to the snow and cold weather, there will be no parking enforcement in downtown Boone on Wednesday.

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus is closed for day classes. A decision on Wednesday’s night classes will be made by 4 p.m. Classes at Appalachian State University are being held on a regular schedule. The Ashe campus of Wilkes Community College is operating on a two-hour delay.

Temperatures will remain chilly through the end of the workweek and into the weekend. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 40’s. Another weather front moves in Saturday with the potential of a snow and rain mixture on both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures remain chilly with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

For updated weather forecasts for Boone and surrounding areas, visit Ray’s Weather Center.

Comments

comments