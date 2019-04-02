Finalists Announced For 3rd Annual Boone Area Chamber of Commerce 4 Under 40 Awards

Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 9:10 am

Sixteen members of the High Country community have been selected as category finalists for the 3rd annual Boone Area Chamber of Commerce 4 Under 40 Awards.

Winners will be announced at an awards luncheon, Wednesday April 10th, from 11:30 am-1 pm at Harvest House in Boone. The event is presented by Appalachian Commercial Real Estate.

The finalists for each category are listed below:

Business Owner:

Zak Ammar, Vixster Waste & Recycling

Ryan Costin, Beech Mountain Resort

Shae Jones, Ground Effects

Joseph Miller, COBO/Black Cat

Education:

Brian Bettis, Bethel School

Matthew Dull, Appalachian State University – Student Affairs

Geralyn Mitchell, Appalachian State University – Career Development Office

Tierra Stark, Watauga High School

Non-Profit Business Professional:

Carolina Gandy, Blue Ridge Conservancy

Charlene Grasinger, Western Youth Network

Andy Hill, MountainTrue

Holli Sink Chaney, South Mountain Children & Family Services

Rising Star:

Caleb McGuire, Pub Cycle Boone

Rowen Todd, Mountain View Window Washing

Danielle Wade, Jackson Sumner & Associates

Julie Wiggins, High Country Council of Governments

“This event gives us an opportunity to introduce the emerging leaders of our community,” said Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO David Jackson. “Boone and the High Country were built on the strength of strong community leadership. As we move forward, we want to recognize those influencers who may be just starting their careers but are already doing great work in our area. We hope this type of recognition will only help identify these leaders and create opportunities for them to further collaborate with the professionals that have spent decades making Boone the great place to work, live, and play that it is today.”

All finalists will be recognized at the 4 Under 40 Awards luncheon April 10th. Tickets are $20 for chamber members and $25 for the general public and can be purchased here. Corporate tables are also available and include special recognition at the event.

If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at 828-264-2225 or email [email protected].

