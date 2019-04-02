Finalists Announced For 3rd Annual Boone Area Chamber of Commerce 4 Under 40 Awards

Sixteen members of the High Country community have been selected as category finalists for the 3rd annual Boone Area Chamber of Commerce 4 Under 40 Awards.
Winners will be announced at an awards luncheon, Wednesday April 10th, from 11:30 am-1 pm at Harvest House in Boone. The event is presented by Appalachian Commercial Real Estate.
The finalists for each category are listed below:
Business Owner:
Zak Ammar, Vixster Waste & Recycling
Ryan Costin, Beech Mountain Resort
Shae Jones, Ground Effects
Joseph Miller, COBO/Black Cat
Education:
Brian Bettis, Bethel School
Matthew Dull, Appalachian State University – Student Affairs
Geralyn Mitchell, Appalachian State University – Career Development Office
Tierra Stark, Watauga High School
Non-Profit Business Professional:
Carolina Gandy, Blue Ridge Conservancy
Charlene Grasinger, Western Youth Network
Andy Hill, MountainTrue
Holli Sink Chaney, South Mountain Children & Family Services
Rising Star:
Caleb McGuire, Pub Cycle Boone
Rowen Todd, Mountain View Window Washing
Danielle Wade, Jackson Sumner & Associates
Julie Wiggins, High Country Council of Governments
“This event gives us an opportunity to introduce the emerging leaders of our community,” said Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO David Jackson. “Boone and the High Country were built on the strength of strong community leadership. As we move forward, we want to recognize those influencers who may be just starting their careers but are already doing great work in our area. We hope this type of recognition will only help identify these leaders and create opportunities for them to further collaborate with the professionals that have spent decades making Boone the great place to work, live, and play that it is today.”
All finalists will be recognized at the 4 Under 40 Awards luncheon April 10th. Tickets are $20 for chamber members and $25 for the general public and can be purchased here. Corporate tables are also available and include special recognition at the event.
If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at 828-264-2225 or email [email protected].