Final Farmers’ Market of the Regular Season is This Saturday

Published Friday, October 26, 2018 at 9:50 am

Come share the excitement at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market this Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at Daniel Boone Park, Horn in the West parking lot in Boone.

From Market Manager Michelle Slaton: “It is hard to believe it but this Saturday is the the last Saturday of the Regular Season at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market for 2018. We have had a wonderful year and would like to thank you all for your support and continued patronage. We are certainly planning on ending with gusto. We will be having our 4th annual “Halloween at the Market” this Saturday with costume competitions, dessert walks, photo booth and more! Come out and enjoy this last Saturday of the regular season. Remember that our November Market will be a reduced group of vendors so stop by and check in with all your favorites to find out how to contact them after our season ends. Thank you to all our wonderful vendors and patrons for a fantastic 2018 season.”

Halloween at the Market – Join us to celebrate Fall, Local Food, and Community at the 4th annual Halloween at the Market: Costume competition, dessert walk, photo booth, face painting, All of your favorite local market vendors, Kids Market, live music.

***Costume Competition will take place at 11 a.m. with three categories:

-children ages 0-12

-everyone ages 13-99

-couples and family

(You may enter more than one category)

Dessert walk proceeds and photo booth donations will benefit the Double Up Food Bucks program making fresh farm food accessible to all!



Kid’s Mini Market – Sponsored by The Children’s Playhouse – opportunity for children 13 & younger to bring vegetables & flowers they grow and original art & craft items they make (nothing edible) to sell as young market vendors. Skills in marketing & money management as well as communication & creative development are enhanced by this opportunity for children to make & sell something of their own.

AGE (Ageing, Growth and Experience Labs at ASU) – promotes research and collecting contact information from people willing to participate in their research. Will have activities for young children such as craft of coloring page.

Donation Station -This charitable component has made the Market an asset to the people of the High Country. Three local hunger relief agencies – Hospitality House, Casting Bread Food Pantry, and Hunger & Health Coalition will be taking donations to help feed those in need with fresh fruits and vegetables from the Market.

Double Up-Bucks Program – Customers using EBT cards can purchase Beet Buck tokens at the Market Manager’s booth to use to purchase fresh vegetables and meats from most vendors. Thanks to the generous donations Emily Lindenmuth, LMT of Down to Earth Massage + Wellness, the Village Vision Festival, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and their community partners, the Markets offers “Double Bucks” up to $30 per week for EBT customers.

