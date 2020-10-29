Fast Moving Tropical Storm Zeta Drops Around 3 Inches of Rain Across the High Country Overnight

Published Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:40 am

By Harley Nefe

Watauga County has been issued a Tropical Storm Warning and Flash Flood Warning from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, as Tropical Storm Zeta moves from North Georgia northeastward through East Tennessee this morning.

The Tropical Storm Warning will remain in effect until further notice, and the Boone and Blowing Rock locations are affected. The Flash Flood Warning will remain in effect today, Oct. 29, until 2:45 p.m.

According to Ray’s Weather Center’s latest forecast, Boone and Blowing Rock can expect wind gusting up to 50 mph and heavy rains. However, Tropical Storm Zeta is moving quickly northeast, and rain will taper to light showers by this afternoon.

Since 12 a.m. Oct. 29, Boone has received 2.29″ of rain, and Blowing Rock has received 3.40″. Ray’s Weather Center is reporting that total rain for this event will generally be between 2”-3” with 4” totals near the Blue Ridge.

Looking ahead, after the rain moves out of the area tonight, big temperature changes will be in store in the High Country. According to Ray’s Weather Center, high temperatures will hover around 50 degrees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with lows dropping into the 30s. On Monday, the high will barely reach 40 degrees with a low in the upper 20s.