Family of App State Student Chad Dorrill Creates Memorial Scholarship for High School Seniors

Published Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 5:13 pm

By Nathan Ham

Chad Dorrill, the Appalachian State University student who passed away from complications of COVID-19, will have a memorial scholarship in his name dedicated to providing college opportunities to high school students. Dorrill, 19, died on September 28.

Dorrill was a sophomore at App State and was majoring in Exercise Science. His goal was to eventually become a physical therapist.

The Chad Dorrill Memorial Scholarship Fund will be awarded to two high school seniors to help pay for their college education. The scholarship will be awarded for the next 10 years to honor Dorrill’s basketball jersey number of 10. He was an avid basketball player and played basketball throughout his high school career at Ledford Senior High School.

As of December 17, the GoFundMe page shows a total of $5,700 has been raised with a goal of at least $10,000.

“Robert and I are so incredibly grateful to each and every one of you for your generosity. It’s just a testament to our wonderful Chad. He would be so humbled by the outpouring of support. We are as well,” said Susan Dorrill, Chad’s mother, thanking all of the donors that have chipped in so far.

The family is also taking this opportunity to remind college students on and off-campus to wear a mask and quarantine if they test positive for the coronavirus or are waiting on test results to come back.

“Please do not put your friend’s or classmate’s life in danger as each person can react so differently to this virus,” Susan said.

If you would like to donate to the Chad Dorrill Memorial Scholarship Fund, the link can be found here.