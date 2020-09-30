Fall Leaf Color Update: Leaves Have Begun to Pop Bringing the First Fall Colors of the Season

Published Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 2:45 pm

By Harley Nefe

Leaves have begun changing colors across the High Country due to recent cool weather and low temperatures, bringing the first fall colors of the season.

Sugar Mountain Village Tourism provided an update on its website to the fall peak leaf color forecast and guide for this season.

The update from Sept. 26 stated that fall colors have begun to pop, especially above 4,500 feet elevation.

“Our recent chilly nights and sunny days are perfect ingredients for great color,” the update further said. “Even colder air arrives for next weekend, so that will speed up the color change even more. We should at peak color at the top of Sugar in 2 weeks and down in our valley in 3 weeks.”

For more updates from Sugar Mountain, visit its Facebook page “See Sugar Mountain, NC.”

Appalachian State University Biology professor Howard Neufeld, who is better known as the “Fall Color Guy” on Facebook, posted on Sept. 27 with a similar update.

Neufeld said, “Wow, somebody hit the color switch this week!”

From Sept. 24-26, the fall leaf colors popped out all around Boone and along the Blue Ridge Parkway. The cool weather has really jump started the fall color season this year.

“Between Boone and Grandfather Mountain there is noticeable color, maybe even up to 20% in some places, and it is progressing quickly.” said Neufeld in his update.

Cold weather is in the forecast for the rest of the week for the High Country, which should push the trees to color up quickly afterward.

Be sure to keep checking back with the High Country Press for updates on the fall leaf season in the mountains.

Read the High Country Press’s last update on fall leaf colors here: https://www.hcpress.com/news/fall-leaf-color-update-low-temperatures-are-perfect-for-bright-fall-colors-predictions-of-vibrant-color-in-2-3-weeks.html.