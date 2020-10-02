Fall Leaf Color Update: Fall Colors Continue to Burst; Grandfather Mountain Starts Annual Gallery

Published Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:40 am

By Harley Nefe

As fall colors continue to burst in the Western North Carolina High Country, Grandfather Mountain is offering one of the most stunning vantage points from which to view it — in person and digitally.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Grandfather Mountain has moved admission online, meaning guests must purchase their tickets and book their visit online.

Only a select number of tickets will be sold per day for certain time-slots to limit the number of guests in the park at one time, in accordance with the state of North Carolina’s phased reopening plan and social gathering guidelines.

Digitally, Grandfather Mountain is showcasing its annual Fall Color Gallery, which is updated daily at www.grandfather.com/fallcolor and on Grandfather Mountain’s social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter). The Fall Color Gallery provides viewers with a real-time glimpse at foliage progression in the area.

The first entries of Fall 2020 can be found below:

Fall color is on the rise at Grandfather Mountain, as fiery red maple leaves burst on their branches. Recent cool weather seems to have flipped the switch on fall foliage, with numerous trees at various elevations shedding their summer hues for their autumn counterparts.

Fall color frames the moonrise atop Grandfather Mountain on Sept. 30, 2020.

Other fall leaf color updates are being shared by Sugar Mountain Village Tourism on its website with its fall peak leaf color forecast and guide for this season and on Sugar Mountain’s Facebook page, “See Sugar Mountain, NC.”

Appalachian State University Biology professor Howard Neufeld, who is better known as the “Fall Color Guy” on Facebook is also known to keep the public informed about fall leaf colors.

Be sure to keep checking back with High Country Press for updates on the fall leaf season in the mountains.

Read the High Country Press’s last update on fall leaf colors here: https://www.hcpress.com/news/fall-leaf-color-update-leaf-colors-have-begun-to-pop-bringing-the-first-fall-leaf-colors-of-the-season.html.