Experience the Natural Wonders of the High Country: A Lees-McRae College Stephenson Center for Appalachia Event on September 5

Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 12:35 pm

To help you find places to explore as summer turns to autumn, the Stephenson Center for Appalachia at Lees-McRae College will present the program, So You Say You Have Nothing To Do?: Plunging Waterfalls, Invigorating Hikes, Entertaining Beasts, and Entrancing Sights on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. in Evans Auditorium within the Cannon Student Center.



Lees-McRae—the highest elevated campus east of the Mississippi River—sits in the midst of some of the most vibrant natural attractions in the country, providing students, visitors, and residents with countless opportunities for outdoor adventure, explains Director of the Stephenson Center for Appalachia Michael Joslin.

Joslin will present the talk along with photographs and stories of waterfalls, hiking trails, and area wildlife.

“Over the years I have taken students in my photography classes to many beautiful sites only to hear them say that they wished they had known these places were so close,” said Joslin. “Now, each fall I introduce our freshmen and others to a variety of scenic attractions and hiking trails that lie within easy access to the campus.”

The Stephenson Center for Appalachia serves as a resource for anyone interested in learning about the mountains, the culture and history of the area, and its natural wonders.

Stephenson Center lectures are free and open to the public. For more information, email Michael Joslin at [email protected].

Comments

comments