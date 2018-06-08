Experience the High Country’s Largest Fireworks Display at Tweetsie Railroad

Published Friday, June 8, 2018 at 11:18 am

Tweetsie Railroad will host the most spectacular Fourth of July celebration in the High Country in honor of the nation’s birthday and the park’s 61st anniversary. On Wednesday, July 4, North Carolina’s first theme park will treat guests to a fireworks show featuring more than 200 large caliber pyrotechnic mortar shells illuminating the sky above the Blue Ridge Mountains. This year’s fireworks show is set to be one of the theme park’s biggest ever, and the largest display in Western North Carolina. The park will stay open until 9:00 p.m.; fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Before experiencing the dazzling fireworks show in the evening, guests can enjoy a day of adventure with rides, live shows and other attractions at Tweetsie Railroad. Guests are encouraged to don their best red, white and blue attire and visit the theme park during the day, where they can ride a train pulled by one of Tweetsie Railroad’s legendary steam locomotives, visit animals in the Deer Park Zoo, and pan for gold at Miner’s Mountain.

61 years ago, on July 4, 1957, Tweetsie Railroad opened to the public with a one-mile train trip to a picnic area. This eventually evolved into a three-mile ride and an entire theme park that is beloved by generations of guests. Since its opening, Tweetsie Railroad has attracted visitors from far and wide to enjoy its Wild West-themed attractions and activities in the heart of the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains.

An optional VIP experience will be offered to guests as part of the July Fourth Extravaganza, featuring a premium viewing area and an optional chicken and barbeque buffet at the Hacienda. VIP wristbands will be available at the Ticket Office on a first come, first served basis at $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 3 to 12; kids 2 two and under are free. Parking during the July 4th celebration is free. In the event of severe weather, the fireworks show will be rescheduled for July 5.

