Event to Honor Law Enforcement Officers to be Moved to a New Location This Saturday

Published Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 4:42 pm

An event planned to honor local Law Enforcement Officers which is scheduled to be held this Saturday, July 18 th, will now be held at Bibleway Baptist Church instead of the Peacock Parking Lot of Appalachian State University in Boone. The ceremony will begin at 1:30 PM on the Main Stage at Bibleway Baptist Church located at 964 Geroge Wilson Road.

The organizer of the ceremony, Pastor Michael Greene of Bibleway Baptist Church in Boone, said that, “the event has grown beyond previous expectations. As more and more people expressed a desire to attend, so they could pray for and honor our Law Enforcement Officers, we knew that we would now need power for a sound system and restroom facilities that were not available in a parking lot.”

“Many local businesses have made donations to support the event and many Churches from the surrounding area said that they plan to attend,” stated Pastor Greene. As the event grew, the organizing committee felt that a new location was needed which would provide electricity, secure parking and restroom facilities.

“As we watched the event grow, we also became concerned about placing a burden on local Law Enforcement Agencies,” said Greene. “Our purpose is to have a time of prayer and support for Officers and their families. Bibleway Baptist Church offered to host a free meal for those being honored, so we just moved the event to the Church.”

Pastor Greene said that everyone is invited to attend the prayer gathering, but wanted to make clear that anyone who interrupts the event, tries to change the message, or seeks in any way to disturb or create a nuisance is not welcome and will be removed. This event is about showing support for our law enforcement and defeating the narrative that all law enforcement is now the enemy, rather than the protector of the people. “Every Church in the High Country, local elected officials, and all residents of the High Country and their guests are all invited to a special time to honor those who put their lives on the line for us every day.”

The Back the Blue Protest is co-sponsored by the Citizens for America Foundation and BLEXIT.