Ensemble Stage Gives Update on Summer Season; First Two Summer Productions Postpone

Published Monday, April 27, 2020 at 10:57 am

Before I talk about what Ensemble Stage’s plan is, at this point, for 2020, I want you to know we hope that all of you are doing well (at least as well as can be expected), staying safe, keeping your spirits up, and aren’t too awfully bored or anxious during this period of weirdness.

Now, onto the business side of show business. – Gary Smith – Artistic Director

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

We have decided to postpone our first two summer season productions (Tiny Island and Catch the Butcher) until next year. We will be contacting those of you that have already purchased Summer Season subscriptions to discuss your refund options. Your season tickets and seats for shows three and four, as of yet, are not effected and are still reserved.

• The June performance of our Summer Saturday Kids Theatre production, The Fisherman and His Wife, has been canceled. The July and August performances are still scheduled at this time.

CURRENTLY STILL ON THE SCHEDULE

• We are still planning on conducting our Theatre Camp for Kids the week of July 13.

• Our Summer Main Stage season will open with a special benefit cabaret concert, Julie and Mary and Ethel and Babs, starring Carbonell Award Winner, Laura Hodos, on Saturday, July 11, with a second performance on Friday, July 17.

• Our mainstage productions, Beer For Breakfast, Zaglada, Slow Food, and our Fall staged radio play, as well as our 2020 installment of A Banner Elk Christmas, are currently still scheduled as before and single tickets are available.

If we end up having to cancel or postpone the camp or any productions due to continued or increased covid-19 restrictions, full refunds, INCLUDING any “non-refundable” deposit, will distributed.

WE WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE THE SCHEDULE AND MAKE ADJUSTMENTS AS NECESSARY. YOUR SAFETY AND ENJOYMENT ARE THE TOP PRIORITY.

SOMETHING SPECIAL

Once a week through the middle of June we will be posting scenes or full performances from some of our past productions along with some informative, fun videos. The posts will be on the Ensemble Stage Homepage at www.ensemblestage.com (the first one is already posted) as well as a link on our Facebook page to view the scene or performance on your computer through the Ensemble Stage Youtube channel. You will be able to view these FREE OF CHARGE. We hope that they will provide you with some brief respite from all the craziness as we all look forward to returning to the theatre.

We also have a few other special things in the works and we’ll be announcing them soon.

IN THE MEANTIME

We encourage all our Ensemble Stage extended family (yes, that includes you) to follow along on our social media channels and encourage others to sign up for our email list, “like” our Facebook page and subscribe to the Ensemble Stage Youtube Channel.

Please also continue to check our website and facebook page where we will be publishing any updates that happen to arise.

Related Articles

Comments

comments