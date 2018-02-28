Ensemble Stage Announces 2018 Summer Show Schedule, Summer Camp Dates

Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 11:38 am

By Nathan Ham

The Ensemble Stage in Banner Elk returns for a 10th season with a summer full of exciting shows and a summer camp for young, aspiring actors and actresses in the High Country.

Since 2009, the Ensemble Stage has put together over 80 different productions with more than 300 performances and sold over 21,000 tickets to their shows.

This summer, four productions will take place beginning June 8 and ending on Aug. 25.

The first production will be a suspense thriller entitled “Deadly Murder” that will begin on June 8 and hold its last show on June 16. Next up will be a comedy called “Red White and Tuna” with shows taking place from June 29 through July 6.

On July 27 through Aug. 4, the production crew will be featuring a drama entitled “Slow Dance on the Kiling Ground” before wrapping up the summer season with the comical “Weekend Comedy” from Aug. 17 through Aug. 25.

2017 season ticket subscribers will be able to purchase their 2018 season tickets beginning on March 6. First-time season ticket subscribers will be able to buy 2018 season tickets on March 20. The price for a season ticket is $85 plus tax for adults and $77 plus tax for seniors, students and military personnel. Single show ticket sales go on sale April 16.

Registration is also open for Ensemble Stage’s summer theatre camp. The dates for this summer’s camp is July 16-20 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. Registration is limited to only 12 campers and is open to anyone between the ages of 7-13. The cost for this year’s camp is $200. Children will get to learn the theatre basics from writing their own play, to designing and painting a set and creating props and costumes. At the end of the week, campers will get to perform their own play.

Ensemble Stage is a 501 C 3 non-profit that works hard to put on good performances and also teach students as much as they can about the theatre. All donations are tax deductible. Ensemble Stage welcomes any and all financial support through a donation, pledge or show sponsorships.

To donate or learn more about Ensemble Stage, their shows and their summer camp, visit their website at www.ensemblestage.com.

