Enjoy a Day of Family Fun with Thomas the Tank Engine at Tweetsie Railroad June 8-17

Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 11:03 am

All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine invites little engineers to join him for a day of friendship and family fun at Day Out with Thomas: Big Adventures Tour 2018. Children everywhere can spend a day with their friend Thomas when the #1 Engine pulls into Blowing Rock, North Carolina on June 8-17, 2018. Day Out with Thomas: Big Adventures Tour 2018 is presented by Mattel.

Day Out with Thomas is a fun-filled event that provides children of all ages the opportunity to climb aboard and take a ride with Thomas as well as participate in Thomas & Friends™ themed activities. The tour, now in its 23rd year, will make 41 stops across the U.S. and Canada, and is expected to welcome nearly one million passengers in 2018. For 10 days, little engineers and their families are invited to take a 25-minute ride on their favorite engine, meet Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway and enjoy a day of Thomas & Friends fun.

In celebration of this year’s theme, Day Out With Thomas: Big Adventures Tour 2018 will feature an array of friendship-inspired activities. Attendees will be able to participate in events that encourage and celebrate friendship including photo opportunities, and a fun activity that invites kids to collect passport stamps throughout the day to receive a Day Out With Thomas Foam Ball. The 2018 tour theme is in linewith this year’s Thomas & Friends global brand campaign, ‘Set Friendship in Motion’ – a campaign that ties together content, social integrations, and event activations across the entire Thomas & Friends franchise to highlight the importance of first friendships and the development of key friendship skills in toddlers.

Thomas the Tank Engine rides depart every 30 minutes, rain or shine. Departure times begin at 9:30 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. each day of the event. Tickets for Day Out with Thomas are $45 for adults and $30 for children ages 3 through 12. Children 2 and under are admitted free.

Tickets are on sale now! To buy your tickets or for more information, call Tweetsie Railroad toll-free at 877-TWEETSIE (877-893-3874) or visit Tweetsie.com.

Thomas the Tank Engine™ is the star of Thomas & Friends the award-winning global brand franchise enjoyed by families in 133 territories and in 33 languages across multiple touch-points and formats, including: 400+ original TV shows; 12 feature-length films; 14 websites in nine languages; apps; toys (ranked number one property in the pre-school toys category in the UK and Australia and number two in the US); consumer products; publishing; live attractions and much more. Thomas the Tank Engine is the star of Thomas & Friends which airs on PBS KIDS® in the US and Family, Jr., Télémagino, Télé-Québec and TVO in Canada. For general information about the tour or to find a Day Out with Thomas: Big Adventures Tour 2018 event near you, visit www.dayoutwiththomas.com.

