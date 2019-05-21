Enjoy a Day of Family Fun with Thomas the Tank Engine at Tweetsie June 7-16

Published Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 1:52 pm

All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine invites little engineers to go full steam ahead for a day of engaging activities and fun adventures at Day Out With Thomas: The Steam Team Tour 2019. Children will spend a day with their friend Thomas when the #1 Engine pulls into Tweetsie Railroad in Blowing Rock on June 7. Day Out With Thomas: The Steam Team Tour 2019 is presented by Mattel.

Day Out With Thomas is a fun-filled event that provides children of all ages the opportunity to climb aboard and take a ride with Thomas as well as participate in Thomas & Friends™ themed activities. The tour, now in its 24th year, will make 37 stops across the U.S. and Canada, and is expected to welcome nearly one million passengers in 2019. For two back-to-back weekends, little engineers and their families are invited to take a three-mile ride on their favorite engine, meet Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway, and enjoy a day of Thomas & Friends fun with crafts, photo ops and more.

Train rides with Thomas depart every 30 minutes, rain or shine. Departure times begin at 9:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. each day of the event. Tickets for Day Out with Thomas are $50 for adults (age 13 and older), $32 for children (age 3-12) and free for ages two and under.

Tickets include a train ride with Thomas, all the Thomas & Friends themed activities and a full day at the Tweetsie Railroad. They are on sale now and can be purchased at www.tweetsie.com or by calling toll-free at 877-893-3874.

Thomas the Tank Engine™ is the star of Thomas & Friends the award-winning global brand franchise enjoyed by families in more than 160 territories and in over 55 languages across multiple touch-points and formats, including: 500+ original TV shows; 12 feature-length films; 27 websites in 13 languages; apps; toys (ranked number one property in the pre-school toys category in the UK and Australia and number two in the US); consumer products; publishing; live attractions and much more.

For general information about Day Out with Thomas: The Steam Team Tour 2019 visit www.dayoutwiththomas.com.

About Tweetsie Railroad

As North Carolina’s first theme park, Tweetsie Railroad has been creating memories and offering family-friendly Wild West adventure since 1957. Located on U.S. Highway 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock, North Carolina, Tweetsie is situated in the cool, scenic Blue Ridge Mountains. Guests can enjoy all kinds of interactive experiences at Tweetsie including live shows, amusement rides, an unforgettable three-mile adventure with historic steam locomotives and more. Daytime admission is $50 for adults, $32 for children (ages 3 to 12) and free for children 2 and under. For more information about Tweetsie Railroad, visit www.tweetsie.com or call 877.TWEETSIE (877-898-3874).

About Thomas & Friends™

Thomas the Tank Engine™ was created over 70 years ago, by a British clergyman, the Rev W Awdry, as a storybook for his son. That story quickly grew to become the award-winning global brand franchise it is today, enjoyed by families in more than 160 territories and over 55 languages across multiple touch-points and formats, including: 500+ original TV shows; 12 feature-length films; 27 websites in 13 languages; apps; toys; consumer products; publishing; live attractions and much more. Thomas & Friends has earned numerous prestigious accolades including, a Parent’s Choice Award, a Webby and a Licensing Award for Best Classic Licensed Property. Thomas & Friends is viewable on more than 30 world-class broadcasters including Nick Jr. in the US, Super RTL in Germany, and on Five’s Milkshake! in the UK. Thomas & Friends can also be viewed across digital platforms including Hulu, iTunes, YouTube and more. On YouTube, the Thomas & Friends channel has had over 1.16 billion lifetime views, over 909k subscribers and 2.6MM engagements. For more information about the world of Thomas & Friends, please visit www.thomasandfriends.com and facebook.com/thomasandfriends

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global children’s entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and MEGA®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.

