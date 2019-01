Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at 2:27 pm

Beckham Adriel Emmons was born at 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day and was the first newborn of 2019 at Watauga Medical Center.

Beckham is the son of Justin and Khira Emmons of Boone. The baby was delivered by midwife Heather Jordan.

Comments

comments