Emergency Fest Sees Good Turnout From the Community on Saturday

Published Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 2:21 pm

It ended up being a nice Saturday morning for families that decided to take part in Emergency Fest held on Appalachian State’s Campus.

Those that attended got a chance to see demonstrations on how fires are put out as well as police demonstrations on disarming explosive devices. All events were held in the Peacock Lot on campus.

“We had a great turnout for the event, we consider this year’s Emergency Fest another success,” said Amy Flieg, a captain with the Boone Fire Department. “It’s a perfect opportunity for kids to have fun and learn how to be safe.”

The event is held annually and is sponsored by the Watauga County Firefighters Association, area emergency service organizations and New River Tire. The event is free to the public and is a great opportunity for families to learn more about safety.

In addition to the safety lessons and demonstrations, children got to participate in other fun activities including a bike rodeo, bounce house fun, a scavenger hunt and train rides.

