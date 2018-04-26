Eleventh Annual Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame Dinner and Induction Ceremony set for June 9

Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 11:24 am

The Wilkes Heritage Museum is pleased to host the Eleventh Annual Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame Dinner and Induction Ceremony on Saturday, June 9th. The Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame exists to showcase and preserve the rich musical heritage of the greater Blue Ridge Mountains area from northern Georgia to northern Virginia. The Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame educates, defines and interprets the history of music in the region with exhibits, an annual celebration of inductees, recordings of performances, and an interactive database.

The 2018 inductees include: Jimmie Rodgers, Nationally Known Artist; J. E. Mainer, Pioneer Artist; George Shuffler, Sideman and Regional Musician; The Easter Brothers, Gospel; Hazel Dickens, Master Musician and Tradition Bearer; Galax Old Fiddlers Convention, Promoter, Organizer or Special Contributor; and Smithsonian Folkways Recordings, Recording Industry. The 2018 Dr. T. R. Bryan Wilkes County Heritage Music Award recipient is Bill Williams. The Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame Dinner and Induction Ceremony will take place at the Stone Center for Performing Arts in North Wilkesboro on Saturday, June 9, 2018.

The talented Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame house band, Virginialina, made up of David Johnson, Eric Ellis, Scott Gentry, and Scott Freeman, is scheduled to perform throughout the evening along with The Easter Brothers, Slaty Fork Bluegrass, The Elkville String Band with Wayne Henderson and more.

Tickets for the ceremony are on sale at the Wilkes Heritage Museum gift shop or website. Tickets are $35 per person and include the dinner and ceremony. The doors open at 6:00pm, dinner is at 6:30pm and the ceremony begins at 7:15pm. Seating is limited so purchase your tickets early!

Sponsors for this event include the Town of Wilkesboro, Marilyn Payne, Clyde and Geri Cook, Arnold and Rebecca Lakey, Brame Huie Pharmacy, A-1 Self Storage, Payne Power Equipment, Law Offices of Timothy D. Welborn, Nancy Watson, Jim and Rose Andrews, Kirk Gunton, Tom and Ann Graves, Wilkes Heritage Museum Gift Shop, Austin Shrewsbury, Communities in Schools and the Hampton Inn.

The Wilkes Heritage Museum collects and preserves historic structures, artifacts, and documents of Wilkes County and serves as a resource center for every Wilkes County citizen and visitor. Through exhibits, educational programs, performances, and research, the Wilkes Heritage Museum interprets the history of Wilkes County and western North Carolina.

For more information about The Wilkes Heritage Museum and the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame, please call 336-667-3171 or go to www.wilkesheritagemuseum.com .

