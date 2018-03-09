Eleven Community Members Entered Watauga Habitat for Humanity’s Big Kahuna Campaign

Published Friday, March 9, 2018 at 4:49 pm

On March 7th, eleven community members entered Watauga County Habitat for Humanity’s Big Kahuna Campaign. In this friendly competition, each contestant will be reaching out to their friends, family, co-workers, and neighbors to see who can help them raise the most money on behalf of Watauga County Habitat for Humanity. All funds raised in this campaign will help build an affordable home for a local, hard-working Habitat family. The campaign runs until May 17th when the Big Kahuna will officially be crowned at the Don Ho-Down at Lost Province Brewing Company.

The eleven people participating this year are: Chris Grasinger of Mountain Bizworks; Brianna Lance, senior at Appalachian State University; Liz Riddick of Keller-Williams; Ed Tausche of Cedar House, LLC; Ella Jennings, a fifth grader at Two Rivers Community School; Patti Turner of Premier Sotheby’s; Danny Wilcox of Appalachian Mountain Brewery; Scott Williford of The Cardinal Food and Spirits; Ray Reid, local postman; Mark Murray of Greenway Medical Associates; and Todd Rice of Blowing Rock Brewing Company. Each Kahuna participant has their own donation page at www.watauagahabitat.org. or support can be sent to Watauga Habitat PO Box 33DTS, Boone, NC 28607.

“We encourage people to pick a Kahuna and lend your support”, said Allison Jennings, Habitat’s Resource Development Director. “No donation is too small and every gift helps us give a family strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter”, said Jennings.

Since 2015, this fundraising campaign has collectively raised over $110,000, enough to build an entire Habitat for Humanity home. Past winners include Linda K. Robinson of Premier Sotheby’s Real Estate, Justin Davis of Town Tavern Blowing Rock and Jenny Miller, Community Volunteer. Those interested in joining the 2019 Watauga County Habitat for Humanity Kahuna Campaign should contact Director of Development, Allison Jennings at 828-268-9545 ext. 104 or allison@wataugahabitat.org.

Watauga Habitat for Humanity strives is to provide decent, affordable housing to Watauga County residents. We do this by building modest homes with volunteer labor, land and materials that are donated or purchased at reduced cost. Habitat offers zero interest mortgages to the home owners who help build their home alongside volunteers. Homes are sold at no profit. For more information, to donate, or volunteer go to wataugahabitat.org.

