Election Update: Less Than a Month Until the 2018 General Election

Published Thursday, October 11, 2018 at 2:56 pm

By Nathan Ham

With just 26 days until the 2018 general election, time is running out for voters who want to cast their ballot on Election Day.

The final opportunity to register to vote in the November 6 general election will be this Friday for 72 counties in North Carolina, including all counties in the High Country. 28 counties in the eastern part of the state that were the most affected by Hurricane Florence have had their voter registration deadline moved to Monday, October 15.

One-stop early voting will begin on Wednesday, October 17 and will continue through Saturday, November 3. North Carolina does allow voters to register and vote during this time period all at once. Voters cannot register to vote on Election Day.

In Watauga County there are six locations for one stop early voting: Watauga County Administration Building Commissioners’ Board Room (814 W. King Street, Boone), ASU Plemmons Student Union Blue Ridge Ballroom (263 Locust Street, Boone), Blowing Rock Town Hall (1036 Main Street, Blowing Rock), Deep Gap Fire Department (6583 Old Highway 421 South, Deep Gap), Meat Camp Fire Department (4797 N.C. Highway 194 North, Boone) and Western Watauga Community Center (1081 Old Highway 421, Sugar Grove). Early voting dates and times are the same for each location. Early voting times are October 17-19, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., October 22-26, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., October 29 – November 2, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., and November 3, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Avery County voters who wish to early vote will need to go to the Avery County Board of Elections Office located at 200 Montezuma Street, #307 in Newland. Early voting times are October 17-19, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., October 22-26, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., October 29 – November 2, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and November 3, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

In Ashe County, one stop early voters can go vote at the Ashe County Courthouse, located at 150 Government Circle in Jefferson. Early voting times are October 17-19, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., October 22-26, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., October 29 – November 2, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and November 3, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is by Tuesday, October 30. All absentee ballots must be returned by Election Day.

In Watauga County and Ashe County, 17 races will be decided in the mid-term elections while 14 races will be determined in Avery County.

In addition to the contested races, there will be six state constitutional amendments to be voted on.

Watauga County races

U.S. House of Representatives District 5 – Virginia Foxx (Rep.), DD Adams (Dem.)

N.C. State Senate District 45 – Wes Luther (Dem.), Deanna Ballard (Rep.)

N.C. House of Representatives District 93 – Jonathan C. Jordan (Rep.), Ray Russell (Dem.)

District Attorney District 35 – Seth Banks (Rep.), unopposed

Board of Commissioners District 3 – Tim Hodges (Rep.), Billy Kennedy (Dem.)

Board of Commissioners District 4 – Larry Turnbow (Dem.), David Blust (Rep.)

Board of Commissioners District 5 – Tommy Sofield (Rep.), Charlie Wallin (Dem.)

Clerk of Superior Court – Travis Critcher (Rep.), Diane Cornett Deal (Dem.)

Sheriff – Len “L.D.” Hagaman (Dem.), David Searcy (Rep.)

N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 1 – Barbara Jackson (Rep.), Christopher “Chris” Anglin (Rep.), Anita Earls (Dem.)

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 1 – Andrew T. Heath (Rep.), John S. Arrowood (Dem.)

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 2 – Jefferson G. Griffin (Rep.), Tobias “Toby” Hampson (Dem.), Sandra Alice Ray (Rep.)

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 3 – Chuck Kitchen (Rep.), Michael Monaco Sr. (Lib.), Allegra Katherine Collins (Dem.)

N.C. Superior Court Judge District 24 Seat 1 – Gary Gavenus (Rep.), unopposed

N.C. District Court Judge District 24 Seat 1 – Larry Leake (Dem.), unopposed

Board of Education (Choose 3) – Jay Fenwick, Danny Watts, Gary L. Childers, Steve Combs, Jason K. Cornett

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (Choose 2) – Chris Hughes, Bill Moretz, Joey Clawson

Avery County races

U.S. House of Representatives District 5 – Virginia Foxx (Rep.), DD Adams (Dem.)

N.C. State Senate District 46 – Art Sherwood (Dem.), Warren Daniel (Rep.)

N.C. House of Representatives District 85 – Howard Larsen (Dem.), Josh Dobson (Rep.)

District Attorney District 35 – Seth Banks (Rep.), unopposed

Board of Commissioners (Choose 3) – Blake Vance (Rep.), Wood “Woodie” Hall Young Jr. (Rep.), Dennis Aldridge (Rep.), Dick Crews (Dem.)

Clerk of Superior Court – Lisa F. Daniels (Rep.), unopposed

Sheriff – Kevin Frye (Rep.), unopposed

N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 1 – Barbara Jackson (Rep.), Christopher “Chris” Anglin (Rep.), Anita Earls (Dem.)

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 1 – Andrew T. Heath (Rep.), John S. Arrowood (Dem.)

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 2 – Jefferson G. Griffin (Rep.), Tobias “Toby” Hampson (Dem.), Sandra Alice Ray (Rep.)

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 3 – Chuck Kitchen (Rep.), Michael Monaco Sr. (Lib.), Allegra Katherine Collins (Dem.)

N.C. Superior Court Judge District 24 Seat 1 – Gary Gavenus (Rep.), unopposed

N.C. District Court Judge District 24 – Larry Leake (Dem.), unopposed

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (Choose 2) – Bill Beuttell, Ann Coleman

Ashe County races

U.S. House of Representatives District 5 – Virginia Foxx (Rep.), DD Adams (Dem.)

N.C. State Senate District 45 – Wes Luther (Dem.), Deanna Ballard (Rep.)

N.C. House of Representatives District 93 – Jonathan C. Jordan (Rep.), Ray Russell (Dem.)

District Attorney District 34 – Tom E. Horner (Rep.), unopposed

Board of Commissioners (Choose 3) – Rex Goss (Dem.), Todd A. McNeill (Rep.), William Sands (Rep.), Richard C. Blackburn (Dem.), Larry Dix (Rep.)

Clerk of Superior Court – Pam W. Barlow (Rep.), unopposed

Register of Deeds – Deaett Roten (Dem.), unopposed

Sheriff – B. Phil Howell (Rep.), J.E. “Bucky” Absher (Dem.)

N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 1 – Barbara Jackson (Rep.), Christopher “Chris” Anglin (Rep.), Anita Earls (Dem.)

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 1 – Andrew T. Heath (Rep.), John S. Arrowood (Dem.)

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 2 – Jefferson G. Griffin (Rep.), Tobias “Toby” Hampson (Dem.), Sandra Alice Ray (Rep.)

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 3 – Chuck Kitchen (Rep.), Michael Monaco Sr. (Lib.), Allegra Katherine Collins (Dem.)

N.C. District Court Judge District 23 Seat 1 – Robert “Rob” Crumpton (Rep.), unopposed

N.C. District Court Judge District 23 Seat 2 – William “Bill” Brooks (Rep.), unopposed

N.C. District Court Judge District 23 Seat 3 – David V. Byrd (Rep.), unopposed

Board of Education (Choose 3) – Todd Holden, Steve Johnson, Penny Johnson-Brittain, Polly S. Jones, Paul Marenco, Keith McClure, Terry A. Williams, Dianne Eldreth

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (Choose 2) – Ryan Huffman, Terry Munday

2018 Watauga County Sample Ballot

2018 Avery County Sample Ballot

2018 Ashe County Sample Ballot

Comments

comments