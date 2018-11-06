Election Day: Voters Head to the Polls This Morning; Polls Will Remain Open in North Carolina Until 7:30 p.m.

Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 10:14 am

By Nathan Ham

It’s officially Election Day all across the country with voters making their voices heard in thousands of races from coast to coast.

In North Carolina, polls opened at 6:30 a.m. this morning and will remain open until 7:30 p.m. Don’t forget that as long as you are in line to vote by 7:30, you are allowed to vote.

If you are unsure of what precinct you are registered to vote at, visit this website and enter your address.

Unlike early voting, those that have chosen to vote on Election Day will need to go to the precinct that they are registered at to vote. Watauga County has 20 different precincts. Below are the precincts and their voting locations.

Bald Mountain – Todd Fire Department (11062 N.C. Highway 194 N., Todd)

Beaver Dam – Beaver Dam Fire Department (1928 Bethel Road, Sugar Grove)

Beech Mountain – Buckeye Recreation Center (1330 Pine Ridge Road, Banner Elk)

Blowing Rock – Blowing Rock Town Hall (1036 Main Street, Blowing Rock)

Blue Ridge – Laurel Fork Baptist Church (229 Jake Storie Road, Boone)

Boone 1 – Watauga County Administration Building (814 W. King Street, Boone)

Boone 2 – Legends (190 Hardin Street, Boone)

Boone 3 – Agricultural Conference Center (252 Poplar Grove Road, Boone)

Brushy Fork – Oak Grove Baptist Church (306 Oak Grove Road, Boone)

Cove Creek – Western Watauga Community Center (1081 Old U.S. Highway 421, Sugar Grove)

Elk – Stewart Simmons Fire Department (191 Jakes Mtn Road, Deep Gap)

Laurel Creek – Cove Creek Fire Department (193 Smith Street, Vilas)

Meat Camp – Meat Camp Fire Department (4797 N.C. Highway 194 N., Boone)

New River 1 – Boone Town Hall (1500 Blowing Rock Road, Boone)

New River 2 – Three Forks Baptist Association (513 Jefferson Road, Boone)

New River 3 – Mt. Vernon Baptist Church (3505 Bamboo Road, Boone)

North Fork – Edgar Ellers Garage (271 South Road, Todd)

Shawneehaw – Matney Community Center (7156 N.C. Highway 194 S., Banner Elk)

Stony Fork – Deep Gap Fire Department (6583 Old U.S. Highway 421 S., Deep Gap)

Watauga – Foscoe Fire Department (9230 N.C. Highway 105 S., Banner Elk)

