Published Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 3:41 pm

By Harley Nefe

As of 2 p.m. on Election Day, 2,709 ballots have been cast in Watauga County.

Cathy Williamson, who could be seen campaigning for Ray Russell outside of the Blowing Rock precinct at the Blowing Rock School gym, mentioned the beautiful weather today in the High Country and how voters continue to trickle in to the voting site.

Below is a photo that shows the breakdown of the new totals of ballots cast at each of Watauga county’s precincts: