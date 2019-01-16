ECRS Launches Community Grant Program to Benefit Local Causes

Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 10:07 am

2019 marks the 30th anniversary for Boone-based technology firm, ECRS. In celebration of their 30th year, the company will focus on giving back to the community that has been their home for the entirety of their history. ECRS’ 2019 Community Grant Program will be looking for projects that make a major, positive impact on the lives of local children and/or young adults in the North Carolina High Country region.

For the past three decades, the company has been on a mission more ambitious than simply making a profit; ECRS has been harnessing the power of free enterprise to positively impact lives both far away and close to home.

Since 2008, they have donated more than a quarter of a million dollars to the Maison Fortune Orphanage Foundation. These funds have supported Maison Fortune Orphanage in Hinche, Haiti, for a variety of expenses, including emergency housing and supplies after a devastating hurricane season. In 2010, ECRS-donated funds covered the construction costs for a cistern that doubled the water supply for the school’s approximately 300 students.

ECRS has long been active in the Boone community, creating jobs, offering educational opportunities to students, and contributing to local causes. ECRS employees have donated hundreds of hours to supporting the youth of Watauga County, from leading Scout troops, to volunteering at local sports competitions. ECRS also donates their company parking lot for fundraising during Appalachian State University football games. The 2019 Community Grant Program is an extension of ECRS’ mission to improve lives in their home community.

“We’ve always supported our community through various donations and service activities. We’re very excited to unveil this new community program. Our hope is that recipients can take this larger grant and accomplish something really impactful with it,” said Caroline Catoe, ECRS VP of Marketing and Communications. “ECRS is dedicated to the high country. Boone’s been our home for 30 years and we plan to be here for 30 more. It’s important to us to continue building a community that will sustain the next generation.”

The program is now accepting applications from local organizations who wish to seek a community grant. There will be three grants awarded: $10,000 for Spring, $5,000 for Summer, and $10,000 for Fall.

Applications for all three grants are being accepted until March 15, 2019. Recipient winners will be selected and notified by April 15, 2019 and funds will be distributed to recipients during their respective quarter (Spring, Summer or Fall).

Criteria for Applicants can be found at:

https://www.ecrs.com/go/ grants/

For more information about ECRS’ Philanthropic activities, go to:

https://www.ecrs.com/go/ philanthropy/

ABOUT ECRS

ECRS is an industry-leading retail solutions provider harnessing technology to future-proof today’s retailers and prepare them for tomorrow’s opportunities. ECRS’ revolutionary CATAPULT® system is the market’s only truly unified point of sale platform. With CATAPULT, the point of sale, self checkout, web-store, inventory, customer loyalty, back office, e-commerce, and enterprise management all share a single transactional business logic. Unified Transaction Logic™ empowers retailers to prosper by providing actionable business intelligence across the enterprise. Unifying hardware, software, and services, ECRS offers a friction-free, cost-saving solution that will increase customer engagement and improve the consumer experience.

