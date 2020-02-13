ECRS is Now Accepting Applicants for 2020 Community Grant Program; Deadline April 1st

Published Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 9:41 am

ECRS has been in Boone since they began in 1989. They take on much larger tech titans like IBM and NCR to deliver technology that helps retailers across North America, including many businesses in the High Country. They also actively support many local causes and will expand this support in 2020.

ECRS’ 2020 Community Grant Program is searching for projects that make a major, positive impact on the lives of local children and/or young adults in Appalachia. The program is now accepting applications from local organizations. Three grants will be awarded in 2020: $10,000 for Spring; $5,000 for Summer; and $10,000 for Fall.

Applications for all three grants are being accepted until April 1, 2020. Selected recipients will be notified by May 1, 2020 and funds will be distributed to recipients during their respective quarter (Spring, Summer, or Fall).

“Profits matter, but our mission is much larger in scope than simply making money. We want to harness the power of free enterprise to improve lives. We were very pleased to support so many great causes in the High Country in 2019 and hope to replicate that impact in 2020,” said Caroline Catoe, ECRS Vice President of Marketing & Customer Care.

Last year, grant recipients were able to complete several substantial community projects as a result of the ECRS funds. Projects included:

A STEAM area in the Watauga County Public Library by The Friends of Watauga County Public Library,

Double Up Food Bucks funding at the Watauga County Farmer’s Market by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture,

An internship program for youth by Bradford Ministries Boys Night/Girls Night,

Phase II of the Food Pantry expansion by Hospitality House,

And “The Grandfather Challenge”, a four-week hiking program for a group of ten students by The Jason Project, Inc.

ECRS’ Philanthropic efforts, including the 2020 Community Grant Program, are an extension of ECRS’ mission to build a sustainable enterprise that maximizes economic success and improves lives.

Criteria for Applicants can be found at:

https://www.ecrs.com/go/grants/

For more information about ECRS’ Philanthropic activities:

https://www.ecrs.com/go/philanthropy/

ECRS CHARITABLE MISSION STATEMENT

To make the world a better place to live by leaving our families, communities, country, and world better than we found them.

ABOUT ECRS

ECRS is a US-based, Certified Evergreen™ transaction and retail solutions provider, with a successful track record that stretches over 30 years. ECRS future-proofs local and regional retailers to win in today’s market, while preparing them for tomorrow’s opportunities. ECRS’ revolutionary CATAPULT® POS system is the market’s only truly unified transaction platform, running in thousands of locations across North America. With CATAPULT, the point of sale, self-checkout, deli scales, fuel pump, pharmacy, web-store, inventory, customer loyalty, back office, e-commerce, and enterprise management all share one single transactional logic. Unified Transaction Logic™ empowers retailers to prosper by providing actionable business intelligence across their enterprise. Unifying hardware, software, and services, ECRS offers friction-free, cost-saving solutions that increase customer engagement while transforming the consumer experience.

CONTACT Caroline Catoe VP of Marketing & Customer Care

800.211.1172

[email protected]

