East Boone Connector Multi-Modal Path will be Built by the NCDOT

Published Friday, December 6, 2019

Harmony Lanes is excited to announce that the East Boone Connector multi-modal path, proposed to the NCDOT in the spring of 2019, has been added to the plan for the Bamboo/Wilson’s Ridge road upgrades by the NCDOT, and will be paid for by the NCDOT. The East Boone Connector will run on the west side of Bamboo Rd. from US 421 to the Wilson’s Ridge intersection. The multi-modal path will be separated from traffic by a curb and grass/landscaping to protect users. The East Boone Connector will be the first on-street protected multi-modal path in Boone. It will allow East Boone pedestrians and cyclists to access the Boone Greenway, services like the Hospitality House and businesses like Center 45 climbing gym and Hatchet Coffee at Bamboo Rd., the future town complex at Brookshire Park, the future Grove Street connector greenway, and Rocky Knob Mountain Bike Park.

The NCDOT project will start with right of way acquisition in 2020 and should finish within 3 years. Initially, the East Boone Connector would have needed up to 30% matching funds from the Town of Boone and Watauga County, but the NCDOT has elected to include and pay for the path since it fits with their Complete Streets policy. Thank you NCDOT!

Protected multi-modal paths incorporate barriers and green space to separate and protect walkers and bikers from vehicle traffic. This is a benefit to drivers also because every person you see in the path represents one less car on the road with you. Also, safety for bikers, walkers, and drivers is significantly improved, and safe corridors increase the percentage of people who will choose to navigate Boone by human power. With Boone’s traffic and growth challenges, increasing ASU enrollment, and the international problem of climate change, installing more on-street multi-modal paths makes sense. Harmony Lanes is working to link the Boone Greenway, Middle Fork Greenway, ASU, and town with more protected multi-modal infrastructure to connect the many population centers to each other.

Harmony Lanes thanks everyone in the Boone community who helped form and articulate the plan for the East Boone Connector, especially the many residents who emailed the NCDOT supporting the proposal, Mike Pettyjohn and Ramie Shaw at the NCDOT for helping adjust the proposal to work with the overall project, and Taka Omori for mapping the East Boone Connector. infrastructure. Harmony Lanes is actively soliciting members for the organization to build toward making Boone a safer place to walk/run/bike/skate/scoot for our unusually active population. Sign up information is on the website at https://harmonylanes.org/ membership/ . Harmony Lanes is a new 501c3 non-profit. The mission is: Create safe, inclusive multi-modal

