Earth Fare To Close All Stores, including Boone Location, By End of February

Published Monday, February 3, 2020 at 12:19 pm

By Sherrie Norris

The Asheville-based Earth Fare, Inc. announced Monday morning, Feb. 3, that it is closing all stores, including the one in Boone.

In a press release issued earlier this morning, we have learned that Earth Fare, “the authentic specialty natural and organic grocery store and full-service supermarket,” will begin inventory liquidation sales at all of its stores and that all employees have been notified of the impending closure of the company’s stores and corporate office. During this time, the company will continue to pursue a sale of assets, in whole or in parts.

Company spokesperson, Jennifer E. Mercer, told High Country Press Monday morning that all sales are expected to be final by the end of February and stores closing at that time.

Comments were not available from the Boone store manager, who along with store employees, learned of the closing Monday morning, as well, and directed all questions to the home office.

According to the press release, “Earth Fare has been proud to serve the natural and organic grocery market, and the decision to begin the process of closing our stores was not entered into lightly. We’d like to thank our team members for their commitment and dedication to serving our customers, and our vendors and suppliers for their partnership.

Over the course of the past few years, the company has implemented numerous strategic initiatives aimed at growth and expansion and enhancing the customer

experience, the release included.

“While many of these initiatives improved the business, continued challenges in the retail industry impeded the company’s progress as well as its ability to refinance its debt. As a result, Earth Fare is not in a financial position to continue to operate on a go-forward basis. As such, we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to commence inventory liquidation sales while we continue to engage in a process to find potential suitors for our stores.”

The inventory liquidation sales will feature a truly outstanding assortment of merchandise at very significant price reductions.

Shoppers are encouraged to visit their nearby location now and take advantage of these savings before it’s too late. Store fixtures are also available for sale as part of this process.

Earth Fare was founded in 1975 in Asheville, and has long served the natural and organic grocery market and managed about 50 stores throughout the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Mid-West regions.

Related Articles

Comments

comments