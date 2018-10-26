Early Voting Totals Reach Over 8,000 Votes in Watauga County

Published Friday, October 26, 2018 at 12:22 pm

By Nathan Ham

In the most recent data provided by the Watauga County Board of Elections, a total of 8,275 voters have cast their ballots already for the 2018 general election as of Thursday, October 25.

3,164 of those votes have been Democratic voters while 3,061 were unaffiliated and 1,959 were Republican voters.

The Appalachian State University early voting location has seen the most activity with 3,319 votes so far. 2,631 votes have been counted at the Watauga County Administration Building while 729 votes have been counted in Blowing Rock, 669 votes have been counted at the Western Watauga Community Center, 531 votes have been counted at Deep Gap and 396 votes have been tallied in Meat Camp.

As a reminder, early voting will continue from now through Saturday, November 3. The early voting locations in Watauga County are: Watauga County Administration Building Commissioners’ Board Room (814 W. King Street, Boone), ASU Plemmons Student Union Blue Ridge Ballroom (263 Locust Street, Boone), Blowing Rock Town Hall (1036 Main Street, Blowing Rock), Deep Gap Fire Department (6583 Old Highway 421 South, Deep Gap), Meat Camp Fire Department (4797 N.C. Highway 194 North, Boone) and Western Watauga Community Center (1081 Old Highway 421, Sugar Grove). Early voting dates and times are the same for each location. Early voting times are October 17-19, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., October 22-26, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., October 29 – November 2, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., and November 3, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is by Tuesday, October 30. All absentee ballots must be returned by Election Day.

