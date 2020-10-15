Early Voting Period Begins Today; Voting Sites Opened at 8 a.m. and will Close at 7:30 p.m.

Published Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 4:09 pm

The One Stop Early Voting Period for Watauga County begins today, Oct. 15, and will continue through Oct. 31.

Below are photos by Steve Frank that capture the line for early voting in front of the Watauga County Administration Building early this morning, where there was an approximate 30 minute wait.

The Watauga County early voting sites opened at 8 a.m. this morning.

The Appalachian’s Political Editor Moss Brennan tweeted at 9:15 a.m. that around 86 votes have been cast in the Appalachian State University Plemmons Student Union voting site since it opened.

Brennan later tweeted at 10:11 a.m. that he briefly spoke to Director of Watauga County Board of Elections Matt Snyder who said there had been no problems so far at any site and that turnout has been really good across the county.

By 1:55 p.m., Brennan tweeted an update saying around 477 people have voted in the Blue Ridge Ballroom of the Plemmons Student Union.

The early voting sites will be open until 7:30 p.m. today.

Watauga County early voting hours:

October 15-30: 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

October 17 and October 24: 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

October 31: 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Watauga County has six early-voting locations:

Watauga County Administration Building, Commissioners’ Board Room

814 W. King Street, Boone

Appalachian State University, Plemmons Student Union – Blue Ridge Ballroom

263 Locust Street, Boone

Blowing Rock Town Hall

1036 Main Street, Blowing Rock

Deep Gap Fire Department

6583 Old 421 South, Deep Gap

High Country Vacation Homes (Foscoe)

520 Church Road, Boone

Western Watauga Community Center

1081 Old U.S. Highway 421, Sugar Grove