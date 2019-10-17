Early Voting Begins With 21 Ballots Counted in Watauga County Municipal Elections

Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 12:14 pm

By Nathan Ham

With no state or federal elections on the ballot this November, voting totals will not typically be as high as in midterm or presidential election years, however, 21 Watauga County citizens living within town limits of Boone, Blowing Rock, Seven Devils and Beech Mountain made sure to get their votes counted on the first day of early voting on Wednesday.

The most votes at the Watauga County Administration Building’s one-stop early voting came from Boone voters with 16 ballots counted for the Boone Town Council race. Three voters made their ballots official in Beech Mountain for the town council race and two votes were counted in Blowing Rock for the town council and mayoral seats. No voters cast their ballots as of yet in Seven Devils.

Also as a reminder, for students and others planning on going to the Plemmons Student Union for one-stop early voting, parking is at the Miles Annas Parking Lot located at 636 Howard Street. Early voting at the student union will be October 21-25 from and October 28 through November 1 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Early voting at the administration building will continue today and Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and then again October 21-25 and October 28 through November 1 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

There is no early voting on Saturday this year for municipal elections.

