Early Voting Begins on Wednesday Across the State; Watauga County Voters Can Vote Early at Six Locations

Published Monday, October 15, 2018 at 2:38 pm

By Nathan Ham

One-stop early voting in North Carolina starts on Wednesday, October 17 and will last until Saturday, November 3.

For Watauga County residents, they have six different locations available for early voting. Unlike on Election Day where voters have to go to their registered precincts, voters can vote at any of the six locations during the early voting period.

Early voting locations in Watauga County are: Watauga County Administration Building Commissioners’ Board Room (814 W. King Street, Boone), ASU Plemmons Student Union Blue Ridge Ballroom (263 Locust Street, Boone), Blowing Rock Town Hall (1036 Main Street, Blowing Rock), Deep Gap Fire Department (6583 Old Highway 421 South, Deep Gap), Meat Camp Fire Department (4797 N.C. Highway 194 North, Boone) and Western Watauga Community Center (1081 Old Highway 421, Sugar Grove). Early voting dates and times are the same for each location. Early voting times are October 17-19, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., October 22-26, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., October 29 – November 2, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., and November 3, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Avery County voters who wish to early vote will need to go to the Avery County Board of Elections Office located at 200 Montezuma Street, #307 in Newland. Early voting times are October 17-19, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., October 22-26, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., October 29 – November 2, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and November 3, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

In Ashe County, one stop early voters can go vote at the Ashe County Courthouse, located at 150 Government Circle in Jefferson. Early voting times are October 17-19, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., October 22-26, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., October 29 – November 2, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and November 3, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is by Tuesday, October 30. All absentee ballots must be returned by Election Day.

As a reminder, people who are not registered in a county may register at one-stop sites (early voting sites) during the early voting period. Upon completion of registration, the newly-registered voter can immediately vote at that same one-stop site.

