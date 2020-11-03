Early Voting, Absentee Voting and Voters From This Afternoon Show Turnout Has Surpassed 2016 Presidential Election in Watauga County

By Nathan Ham
The efforts made by both political parties in 2020 reaching out to voters about the importance of this year’s election have certainly hit their target in Watauga County.
In 2016, there were 30,241 voters in Watauga County that cast their ballots.
In 2020, a total of 27,662 ballots were cast between absentee mail-in voting and one-stop early voting. As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, 3,376 voters have already voted at their precincts, giving us a total of 31,038 votes that have already been placed in Watauga County.
Watauga County Voting Totals as of 4 p.m.
Bald Mountain – 51
Beaver Dam – 237
Blowing Rock – 190
Blue Ridge – 182
Boone 1 – 90
Boone 2 – 139
Brushy Fork – 277
Cove Creek – 181
Elk – 81
Laurel Creek – 86
Meat Camp – 340
Boone 3 – 119
New River 1 – 200
New River 2 – 272
New River 3 – 249
North Fork – 24
Shawneehaw – 122
Stony Fork – 135
Watauga – 220
Beech Mountain – 172