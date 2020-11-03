Early Voting, Absentee Voting and Voters From This Afternoon Show Turnout Has Surpassed 2016 Presidential Election in Watauga County

Published Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 5:46 pm

By Nathan Ham

The efforts made by both political parties in 2020 reaching out to voters about the importance of this year’s election have certainly hit their target in Watauga County.

In 2016, there were 30,241 voters in Watauga County that cast their ballots.

In 2020, a total of 27,662 ballots were cast between absentee mail-in voting and one-stop early voting. As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, 3,376 voters have already voted at their precincts, giving us a total of 31,038 votes that have already been placed in Watauga County.

Watauga County Voting Totals as of 4 p.m.

Bald Mountain – 51

Beaver Dam – 237

Blowing Rock – 190

Blue Ridge – 182

Boone 1 – 90

Boone 2 – 139

Brushy Fork – 277

Cove Creek – 181

Elk – 81

Laurel Creek – 86

Meat Camp – 340

Boone 3 – 119

New River 1 – 200

New River 2 – 272

New River 3 – 249

North Fork – 24

Shawneehaw – 122

Stony Fork – 135

Watauga – 220

Beech Mountain – 172