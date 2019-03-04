Early Spring Flowers Show Up Just in Time For Another Blast of Arctic Cold

Published Monday, March 4, 2019 at 3:12 pm

By Nathan Ham

Unfortunately for the early flowers that sprouted up over the last couple of weeks of warmer weather, this week looks like nothing but cold weather with snow and rain showing up at the end of the week.

High Country residents were greeted with snow flurries and temperatures in the 20s on Monday morning, an ominous start to the week for those that are ready for spring temperatures.

Monday’s forecast from Ray’s Weather Center expects it to be a chilly week. Tuesday will start off mostly sunny before flurries and higher winds show up overnight. Lows will dip near single digits. Wednesday starts off with early morning flurries before turning sunny. High temperatures for the day will remain in the upper 20s. On Thursday, temperatures warm up a bit into the upper 30s, however light snow arrives overnight and into Friday morning before changing to rain Friday afternoon.

The weather warms up over the weekend with highs in the mid and upper 50s, however rain will be a major player once again this weekend with evening ran on Saturday and rain throughout the day on Sunday.

Comments

comments