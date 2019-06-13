Drone Implosion Video Blows Judges Away In National Awards Competition

Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 4:05 pm

Boone, North Carolina drone pioneer Nelson Aerial Productions has taken home first place in the Second Annual Engineering Drone Video of the Year contest held at AUVSI Xponential in Chicago, IL.

The video titled “The Big Boom” documents 10 separate building implosions across the United States. Of the 10 implosions, eight were for Greensboro, NC based D.H. Griffin Wrecking Company and two were for explosives demolition company, Pettigrew Inc., based out of Swedesboro, NJ.

Jordan Nelson of Nelson Aerial Pros was in attendance to receive the award. “Most people will never get to experience the raw power of an implosion. I love the challenge of telling the story from every angle,” said Nelson.

Nelson and his team utilize tens of thousands of dollars of camera equipment in the air and on the ground for any given implosion and spend days preparing and visualizing what those angles should be. The more notable implosions of the 10 in “The Big Boom” were the Georgia Dome in downtown Atlanta, GA; Lifeway Tower in downtown Nashville, TN; and Senate Plaza in Harrisburg, PA. Nelson filmed his 14th building implosion this past weekend in Lousiville, KY.

Nelson Aerial Productions will be featured on the July 2019 cover of Civil and Structural Engineering Magazine. AUVSI Xponential is a yearly convention covering “All Things Unmanned” with over 8,000 attendees.

Jordan Nelson is a graduate of Appalachian State University and began utilizing drones in early 2013 in and around Watauga County. Nelson Aerial Pros (NAP, Inc.) has been a full-time drone services provider for over 5-years and also offers full video production services across the US. Nelson has worked with clients all across the USA including NASA, Google, Komatsu, Husqvarna, UNC-Chapel Hill, Good Morning America, The Today Show, The Weather Channel, 20/20, NBC Nightly News and CNN.

For more information regarding the Civil and Structural Engineering Drone Video of the Year, please contact Jordan Nelson at 828-850-0603 or at [email protected]

The award-winning video can be found below.

