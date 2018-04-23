Driver Still At-Large After Vehicle Hit State Trooper in Ashe County Last Friday

Published Monday, April 23, 2018 at 4:03 pm

By Nathan Ham

The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office is still hoping to find the person responsible for hitting a North Carolina State Trooper on Friday afternoon.

According to the highway patrol, the trooper, whose identity has not been released, was clearing debris on Idlewild Road near the intersection of Highway 16 when the officer was struck by a red Nissan Frontier sometime around 2 p.m.

The vehicle was heading towards Highway 221.

If anyone has seen the vehicle or have any details that might help find the driver, please call the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office at 336-846-5633.

