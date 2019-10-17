Driver Arrested Following Hit-And-Run Collision That Killed a Cyclist on Highway 221 Near Grandfather Mountain

Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 3:03 pm

By Nathan Ham

Following a nearly week-long search for a suspect involved in an accident that killed a cyclist on October 10, a man has been arrested and his vehicle has been seized. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said on Wednesday that Charles Steward Bean, 55, of Creedmoor has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run accident on Highway 221 across the Caldwell County line not far from Grandfather Mountain.

Bean was arrested at his home in Granville County on a felony hit-and-run charge and is currently being held on a $35,000 bond. Bean’s 2008 Toyota Sienna minivan is believed to be the vehicle that he was driving when he allegedly struck and killed Ignacio Giraldo. Giraldo, 61, was traveling north when a vehicle crossed the center line in a curve and struck him head-on, according to the highway patrol. The man was riding his bicycle along with three others, including his daughter.

A tip reported to the highway patrol led to the discovery of security footage of the suspect and his van at a gas station in Boone with damage to the front fender and bumper.

Further investigation is still ongoing and additional charges could be filed by the Caldwell County District Attorney’s office.

