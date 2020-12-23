Dreaming of a White Christmas: Winter Storm Warning Issued for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Published Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 5:00 pm

By Nathan Ham

If you’re one of the many people who have been begging for a White Christmas over the last few years, it sure looks like you will get your wish.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning that will go into effect at 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon until 6 a.m. Friday. According to the NWS, moderate to heavy snowfall will fall throughout the evening Thursday and overnight Thursday night. Total snow accumulations will range from 2-4 inches for most areas with higher totals at the higher elevations.

Wind and bone-chilling temperatures will also be an issue as the storm rolls through the High Country. Winds will gust up to 45 MPH and wind chills will dip below zero, making travel hazardous, particularly Thursday night.

According to the latest forecast from Ray’s Weather Center, Thursday will start out with rainfall, heavy at times, before temperatures begin to steadily drop all day with rain changing to snow around sunset. Snow showers and flurries will stick around throughout the day on Christmas Day. The snowfall forecast is expected to be from 2-6 inches for most elevations with higher totals near the North Carolina/Tennessee border.

Low temperatures will drop into the teens on both Thursday night and Friday night. The high for Christmas Day will struggle to get out of the teens.

The last time the High Country received widespread snowfall on Christmas was 2010, according to snowfall date from the NWS.