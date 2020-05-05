Drastic Change in Temperatures Brings Chance of Snow to the High Country Wednesday and Friday

Published Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 10:46 am

It’s hard to imagine high temperatures going from the upper 70s to temperatures dropping below freezing in three days, but that’s what we may see in the High Country this week.

According to the latest forecast from Ray’s Weather Center, a low pressure system will move through the area Tuesday, bringing with it some showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop throughout the day and evening on Tuesday.

Temperatures during the day on Wednesday will reach the mid-50s, however through the evening and overnight hours, precipitation moves back into the area and there is a chance we will see a mix of rain and snow Wednesday night.

The cold weather sticks around Thursday and Friday with temperatures Friday night falling down to and possibly below freezing with some evening snowflakes possible.

While the snow is not expected to accumulate to anything more than a dusting, if you do have plants outdoors, you should plan on covering them or bringing them indoors, especially Saturday and Sunday morning where temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s on Saturday and lows will be around 30.

High temperatures this past weekend reached 79 degrees in Boone, 80 degrees in Seven Devils, 79 degrees in Blowing Rock, 79 degrees in Valle Crucis, 79 in Zionville, 78 in Banner Elk, 71 in Beech Mountain, 81 in Linville, 71 in Sugar Mountain and 81 in West Jefferson.

Photographer Lonnie Webster was out on Sunday taking pictures in the Lansing area of Ashe County and along the Old Creeper Railroad tracks . . . and shared his pictures with us.