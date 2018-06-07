Downtown West Jefferson Gallery Crawl Returns Friday, June 8

Published Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 11:14 am

On Friday, June 8 from 5pm to 8pm, the “ arts district” of downtown West Jefferson will come alive with folks strolling the streets. Gallery Crawl is back! For the June crawl there will be new exhibits, special artists, refreshments, and in-store promotions.

Gallery Crawls will take place the second Friday of each month. Mark July 13, August 10, September 14 and October 12 on your calendars. There will be a special Christmas Crawl on Friday, November 30. The purpose of the crawls are to support and promote downtown West Jefferson businesses. Crawlers will have an opportunity to see new, creative and innovative works by Ashe County’s leading artists. Crawlers are invited to stroll the streets, visit the galleries, view the downtown murals, enjoy the many outdoor art pieces and take advantage of the downtown restaurants.

Jane Lonon, executive director of the Ashe County Arts Council, states, “This is the eighteenth annual Gallery Crawl in downtown West Jefferson. We are excited to feature fourteen galleries. The first crawl of the season is fun and festive with lots of folks strolling the streets, enjoying the latest creations from our creative and talented Ashe County artists.” Art lovers will find on the streets of Downtown West Jefferson one of a kind paintings and photography, pottery, stained glass, quilts, fiber arts, jewelry, wood turned art, and much more.

West Jefferson has an eclectic group of shops, galleries and studios representing a large and varied group of artists who will be displaying their latest creations. Participating in the crawl will be: Acorn Gallery, Ashe Arts Center, Ashe Custom Framing and Gallery, Backstreet Beads, Birchwood Lofts Gallery, Bohemia Gallery, Catchlight Gallery, Florence Thomas Art School, Great Southern Gothic, Originals Only Gallery, Quilt Square Girls, RT Morgan Gallery and Glass by Camille, Stephen Shoemaker Studio and Gallery, and The Vintage Locket.

During Gallery Crawl, the Ashe Arts Center will feature the opening reception for the exhibit Birds, Blossoms and Bloomin’ Art. This summer exhibit will feature painters, photographers, fiber artists, sculptors and more with a profusion of flowers, color and nature. The exhibit will be on display through July 7.

Birchwood Lofts Gallery at 19 E Ashe St. Suite A will feature three artists in during Gallery Crawl. Artist Denise Rubino will be demonstrating her painting style and have her artwork on display. Also showing artwork at Birchwood Lofts will be Ashe County artist Clayton Proctor. He is a painter, photographer; stain glass artist and a furniture maker.

Birchwood Lofts will also feature local artist Cynthia Dixon in a special exhibit showcasing her artwork. She works in oils and acrylics with nature as her inspiration. The night of the crawl all the sales of her artwork will benefit ALS.

Crawlers will enjoy street musicians in the downtown area including Scot Pope and Nancy Zoppi, the Fleetwood Folk, John Baker and the Drum Circle and Michael Bell will be playing at Originals Only Gallery.

Join your friends and neighbors for Gallery Crawl and experience the arts in West Jefferson! Admission to Gallery Crawl is free and is sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council in cooperation with the West Jefferson Business Association and the West Jefferson TDA. Maps will be available at the Ashe Arts Center in West Jefferson and at other participating galleries and shops. For more information, call the Ashe County Arts Council at 336-846-ARTS or see us on the web at www.ashecountyarts.org.

