Downtown Boone Mural with New Town Logo will be Unveiled Next Friday, September 6

Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 4:03 pm

By Nathan Ham

Preparation work began on Wednesday for the placing of a large 16-by-16-foot mural that will show off the new logo for the town of Boone.

The mural will be located at 641 W. King Street on a brick wall and will feature the Downtown Boone “Live It Up” slogan. The logo was created by local business Destination by Design.

Lane Moody, the Downtown Development Coordinator for the Town of Boone, said the idea to place the mural in its location just happened to come about at a recent meeting.

“We were talking in one of our meetings and one of our board members knew who owned that building and asked to see if they were open to doing that and they were. We’re excited to get that up there,” she said.

The mural will be facing Depot Street and will be officially unveiled at 5:30 p.m. as part of the First Friday event in downtown. First Fridays take place in downtown from February through December where businesses stay open with later evening hours. There will also be several things to do at the Jones House as part of the event.

Comments

comments