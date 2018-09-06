Donate to Double Up Food Bucks to Help Local Families, Local Farmers and the Local Economy!

Published Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 10:36 am

Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture is working to provide families and individuals with more access to local and fresh food through our Double Up Food Bucks program. This healthy food incentive program doubles the value of federal nutrition benefits spent at farmers’ markets.

This means that:

1) Families and individuals eat more local fresh food

2) Local farmers gain new customers and more income

3) Our local economy retains more food dollars

This is a win-win-win for the community! Healthy Food = Healthy Community and Economy.

We have been working to promote this program in the community, and now many people are taking advantage of this wonderful program! So far this year, $6,904 of fresh, local food has been brought home by low-income families and farm businesses earned this much more income from extra sales.

Now, as Double Up Food Bucks takes off in the community, we are in need of more support. This program is sustained entirely by donations from caring members of this community and donating is simple!

Donate online at: brwia.org/doubleup#donate Checks can be made out to Blue Ridge Women In Agriculture with the memo line Double Up Food Bucks. Our address is P.O. Box 67 | Lower Level, 171 Grand Blvd. Boone, NC 28607.

When you are donating to Double Up Food Bucks you are helping local families, local farmers and the local economy to thrive. Thank you for helping us sustain this program in our community and for supporting a more sustainable food system. Your donation will go directly to low-income families and individuals helping them to access fresh, local and healthy food and is appreciated by the community as a whole.

