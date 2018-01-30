Dodge Ball for Hope; Fifth Annual Tournament Helps Fund Hope Pregnancy Center on Feb. 23

Published Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 3:17 pm

By Sherry Norris

It’s almost time once again to hit the courts (or the bleachers!) for a good cause as Hope Pregnancy Center hosts its fifth annual Dodge Ball for Hope Tournament.

The Friday, Feb. 23 event will be another one for the record books organizers are predicting, as each year the participation, attendance and fundraising efforts and responses increase.

While the excitement is mounting among those behind the scenes, it will be the clients who walk into the doors of the center every day looking for answers, (and yes, hope) that will reap the benefits of the community’s generosity.

Dodgeball has picked up a little speed and popularity in Boone since this tournament began, with the event seeing over 200 “hardcore athletes” on the court last year alone, “battling it out in friendly competition to the very end,” said spokesperson Molly Petrey, the organization’s director of operations.

According to Petrey, the upcoming event marks the tournament’s fifth successful year of fundraising, as well as another highly anticipated evening of fun, fellowship and display of “some serious dodge ball skills.”

“We know there are some folks out there who have been practicing for the tournament,” Petrey said in jest, “but we want to know if they think they really have what it takes?”

Two team brackets will be available, Petrey said, indicating there will be opportunities to shine in both major and minor league play.

The minor league action begins at 5:30 p.m. with the major league starting at 7 p.m.

According to Petrey, every team in the major league bracket is guaranteed two games of pool play, with participants required to be at least 13 years of age to play in the league.

The minor league bracket, requiring players to be at least 8 years of age, but no older than 13, is also guaranteed two games of pool play.

All teams are encouraged to “dress up” and participate in the costume competition, the winning team of which will receive bragging rights for a year, as well as a coveted prize.

Everyone is encouraged to come hungry and enjoy concessions, which will include pizza, drinks, baked goods, Stick Boy cinnamon buns and dodge ball cookies.

Presenting sponsor for the event is Stickboy Bread Company, with other local businesses and individuals joining together to make it possible.

According to Petrey, one-hundred percent of event proceeds will go toward the “Yes, She Can!” Scholarship Fund for Campus Moms – a program by Hope Pregnancy Center to empower women with unplanned pregnancies to become educated moms.

“The dodge ball tournament builds on our organization’s commitment to surrounding our clients with a community of support,” said Hope’s Executive Director, Brian Lowe. “Volunteers, participants and spectators come together for a fun-filled night that raises scholarship funds and sends the message that our clients are not alone.”

It all takes place at Alliance Bible Fellowship, located at 1035 N.C. Hwy. 105 Bypass in Boone.

Teams may register at bit.ly/dodgeforhope18.

More about Hope

Hope Pregnancy Center empowers women to overcome the stressors of an unplanned pregnancy by providing medical, educational, and practical resources. All services are free and confidential, including:

Pregnancy testing

Ultrasounds

Education on options

Journey Through Motherhood mentoring program

Yes, She Can! Student Mom Scholarship

After abortion care

According to state statistics, and evidenced locally, more women than ever are overcoming the stressors of unplanned pregnancies in our community. Last year, the agency served 157 clients, which was a 15-percent increase over 2016.

Since 2013, Hope Pregnancy Center has awarded over $65,000 in scholarship funds to student moms, with three individuals receiving $5,700 each.

Proceeds from the upcoming tournament will go a long way in making sure these helpful services continue for women in the High Country.

Hope Pregnancy Resource Center is located at 208 Howard Street in Boone.

For more information, call: 828-265-4357 or text 828-278-9642.

