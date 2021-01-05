Three District Court Judges Sworn In at Mitchell County Courthouse on January 1

Published Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 2:58 pm

By Harley Nefe

Three incumbent District Court judges for the 24th Judicial District – Ted McEntire, Hal Harrison, and Rebecca Eggers-Gryder – were sworn in at the Mitchell County Courthouse on Jan. 1 by Superior Court Judge Greg Horne.

The 24th Judicial District comprises Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga and Yancey counties.

All three judges ran unopposed in the 2020 Election. District judges serve four-year terms, after which they must run for re-election if they wish to continue serving.

McEntire has served in this position since 2009. He was re-elected without opposition in November 2012 for a full four-year term, and then he successfully ran for re-election unopposed in the 2016 general election.

Harrison ran for a seat on the 24th Judicial District in 2010. He was defeated in the general election, having 30.53% of the vote in a three-way race. Harrison was later appointed to the court by Governor Pat McCrory in January 2015, and then he successfully ran for re-election unopposed in the 2016 general election.

Eggers-Gryder was appointed to the court by Governor Pat McCrory in January 2015. In the 2016 general election, she successfully ran for re-election as she defeated Joshua Teague by 53.13% of the votes.

To serve on the North Carolina District Courts, a judge must be licensed to practice law in the state, a district resident and under the age of 72 (retirement at 72 is mandatory).